Bengals' Jake Browning's Fiancée Shows Off Abs In Revealing Gameday Outfit

Jake Browning might have taken a backseat to Joe Flacco, but the quarterback's fiancée is still clearly in the spotlight ... wowing Bengals fans with a sexy gameday outfit on Thursday.

Stephanie Niles -- who's been dating Browning for years -- took to her Instagram page just prior to Cincinnati's kickoff against Pittsburgh ... and proclaimed her loyalty to her man and his team despite his recent benching.

She did it all while showing off a revealing 'fit that she planned to wear to Paycor Stadium to support Browning and Who Dey nation.

"I did see a little bit of online discourse about how I'm not going to be doing 'fit checks anymore," she said, "and I just want to say, if you thought that, you clearly don't know me at all."

"Because there is a reason Jake calls me his 'Mob Wife.' And it's because I am loyal as -- I'm loyal. And I'm loyal to my man, and as long as he is on the Bengals, I am loyal to this team. And I want them to win."

Keeping with the Bengals' "Thursday Night Football" "White-Out" theme, Niles sported a small, white crop top and paired it with an itty-bitty white skirt. She added a fur jacket that she said tied in with her "Mob Wife theme."