Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Marries Josh Connor

Christine Baumgartner isn't looking back ... 'cause TMZ has confirmed Kevin Costner's ex-wife has officially said "I do" again, marrying financier Josh Connor.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple exchanged vows Saturday at Santa Ynez Ranch -- a private vineyard estate in Santa Barbara County -- in front of a little over 100 family and friends. The outdoor ceremony took place right before sunset.

We're told Christine is excited to continue building her new life with Josh, while staying focused on family, friends, and enjoying a quieter life away from Hollywood.

The pair's romance first made headlines in early 2024 -- several months after Christine finalized her divorce from the Oscar winning actor after 18 years of marriage. Christine and Josh were longtime friends before things turned romantic.

In addition to her new marriage, we're told Christine's been focusing on philanthropy. For more than a decade and especially over the past year she's supported the OmniPeace Foundation, a nonprofit started by one of her close friends that brings music education to under resourced kids.

Recently, Christine helped design and fund a "Music Box" in Long Beach, CA ... transforming a classroom into a fully equipped music space with instruments, art, and curriculum to help students discover the power of music.