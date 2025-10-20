Ashanti Wears Plunging Swimsuit During Barbados Beach Day With Friends

If there’s one thing Ashanti’s gonna do, it’s live it up -- and she proved it with a carefree beach day down in Barbados.

As you can see -- the singer shut it down in a plunging striped swimsuit, topped off with a matching bandana and oversized hoops ... going full maximum impact mode for her sun-drenched Barbados weekend.

Ashanti was clearly living her best life, partying it up with her crew ... though one thing was hard to miss -- her other half, Nelly, was nowhere in sight.

As you know, Ashanti and Nelly are head over heels -- they tied the knot in late 2023 and welcomed their baby in August 2024.