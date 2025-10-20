Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ashanti Wears Plunging Swimsuit During Barbados Beach Day With Friends

Ashanti I'm A Barbados Beach Babe!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ashanti Brings Glowing In Barbados ... Bathing Suit Babe!
Launch Gallery
So Chic! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

If there’s one thing Ashanti’s gonna do, it’s live it up -- and she proved it with a carefree beach day down in Barbados.

As you can see -- the singer shut it down in a plunging striped swimsuit, topped off with a matching bandana and oversized hoops ... going full maximum impact mode for her sun-drenched Barbados weekend.

1020-Ashanti-Barbados-SUB-1
Backgrid

Ashanti was clearly living her best life, partying it up with her crew ... though one thing was hard to miss -- her other half, Nelly, was nowhere in sight.

1020-Ashanti-Barbados-SUB-3

As you know, Ashanti and Nelly are head over heels -- they tied the knot in late 2023 and welcomed their baby in August 2024.

1020-Ashanti-Barbados-SUB-2

It looks like Ashanti’s striking the perfect balance ... stepping away from mom life for a sec to soak up the sun and live it up with her pals!

Related articles