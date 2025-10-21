Marvin Winans Confronts Church Member After She Doesn't Cough Up $2,000

Pastor Marvin Winans wasn't exactly preaching to the choir when he confronted a member of his congregation about a donation ... because he's come under fire for his actions at his Perfecting Church's recent "Day Of Giving" event in Detroit.

Here's what went down ... Winans reportedly made a request for "$1,000 plus $1,000" from congregants, many of whom formed a line to present him with their donations, according to BET.

However, a parishioner presented the pastor with a donation of $1,235, and he quickly responded by stating she hadn't been "listening to what I'm saying."

During the Sunday event, Winans explained he'd asked for a total of $2,000 from the congregants, and when the parishioner said she'd work on getting him the remaining $800, he quipped, "That ain't what I asked you to do."

The pastor's actions went viral on social media Monday, and he was criticized by plenty of folks who felt as if he'd called out the parishioner in front of the whole congregation.

Perfecting Church has reportedly been fundraising to complete its building ever since the early 2000s, although actual construction on the church's site has been intermittent for decades, according to the Michigan Chronicle.