Willie Robertson Says Late Dad Phil Would've Been Glad He's Not Filming For Show

Phil Would Be Glad He Ducked Out of Filming!!!

Willie Robertson’s been knee-deep in filming "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" S2 -- and this time, he’s rolling without his late dad ... which he tells TMZ actually feels fitting, knowing the man himself.

We bumped into Willie Monday in NYC, and he told us straight up -- Phil probably wouldn’t have enjoyed being part of the show anyway ... the dude was never really into the cameras.

Catch the full clip ... Willie admits it was tough not having Phil there, but says the family takes comfort knowing he’s moved on to his "forever home."

He also gave us an update on Phil’s brother, Si Robertson -- and from the looks of it, the clan’s holding strong after Phil’s passing at 79 back in May ... just months after the family revealed his Alzheimer’s disease battle.