Yogi Berra's Game-Worn Rookie Jersey To Hit Auction Block

The Yankees might have missed out on making the World Series this year, but rich New York supporters can fill the emptiness in their hearts with some unbelievable pieces of memorabilia -- including a game-worn jersey from one of Yogi Berra's first-ever MLB appearances!!

Grey Flannel Auctions tells TMZ Sports ... its newest lot features the Hall of Famer's rookie jersey, which was photo-matched to his second-career game in 1947 -- the same year the Yankees won the World Series.

The threads feature all the classic details, including the Spalding label and Berra's name tag. He also left his autograph under the Yankees logo in blue marker.

On top of the jersey, Berra's pinstripe pants from 1956 are also up for grabs ... the same year Berra was behind the plate catching Don Larsen's legendary World Series perfect game.

The trousers also have signs of game-worn use and Berra's name inked on the back of the waistband.

Bidding kicks off Sunday and will run for several weeks ... and whoever lands one or both items is scoring a rare treasure. Berra is widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers in MLB history and is one of six players to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award three times.

He received multiple honors after retiring in 1963, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a commemorative U.S. stamp.

The Yankees also retired his No. 8 jersey in 1972.