Bryant Gumbel Seen For First Time Since Being Rushed to Hospital

Bryant Gumbel's back on his feet ... walking through New York City with his wife after an ambulance rushed him to the hospital earlier this week.

The former "Today" cohost bundled up in a black bomber jacket ... keeping a low profile in a New York Yankees cap and pair of dark shades while his wife, Hilary, held tightly to his arm.

Bryant lifted his face to the sky in one photo ... drinking in the sunlight after several days in the hospital -- and, he looked relatviely normal, if a bit tired.

We broke the story ... Gumbel was taken to the hospital from his Manhattan apartment by ambulance after experiencing some kind of medical incident earlier this week.

Gumbel was still in the hospital Tuesday ... and while a family member told us he was doing well they wouldn't elaborate on his condition beyond that. Greg Gumbel -- Bryant's older brother -- passed away last year at the age of 78.