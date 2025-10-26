Lauren Sanchez Stuns in Sexy Lace Dress During Date Night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez turned Miami into her own personal runway this weekend ... stepping out in a head-turning lace mini dress for date night with Jeff Bezos.

The couple hit up Carbone Miami, where all eyes were on Lauren's nude and black lace dress featuring floral embroidery, straps, and a ruffled hem that showed off her toned legs.

She paired the look with heels, a sleek ponytail, and a chic black handbag.

Jeff kept things sharp and simple in a fitted black tee and dark jeans topped off with aviator shades and a grin.

The two looked relaxed and in sync as they arrived for dinner, with Lauren flashing a smile as the cameras snapped away.