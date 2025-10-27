NYPD Detective Dies in Colombia Week After Butt Lift

NYPD detective Alicia Stone died a week after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction in Colombia ... leaving her husband searching for answers.

Detective Stone, a 13-year NYPD veteran in the department's Internal Affairs Bureau, was reportedly rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital in Cali, Colombia, after she was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room Thursday. According to the Daily News, she was pronounced dead about an hour later from an "unspecified cardiac arrest."

The late detective's husband, Michael Stone, told the Daily News, “The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away. She didn’t have any information to tell me when I was asking her ... Something just doesn’t add up.”

Michael continued, “I don’t have the facts, and that’s what I need, the facts of what happened.”

She was reportedly taking anticoagulants and pain medication while recovering at the hotel, according to the Daily News.

Michael told the outlet that a detective has already been sent to look into the mysterious death.

Det. Stone is survived by her husband and three children. A fundraiser for the family said, “Alicia’s kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone she met, both in and out of uniform. Her unexpected passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of her family, friends, and fellow officers.”

She was 40 years old.