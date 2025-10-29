Police Officer Zooms In for Court Hearing Without Pants, Shocks Judge

Rock Out With Your Cop Out!!!

Play video content 36th District Court via Storyful

Court was in brief session ... when a cop logged in for a virtual hearing, rocking business up top, and party down below ... leaving the judge absolutely shook.

You gotta see the vid -- Detroit Police Officer Matthew Jackson logged in for a proceeding of Michigan's 36th District Court on Monday ... and thanks to a very unlucky camera placement, the whole courtroom got an eyeful of his "uniform" ... boxers included (thankfully).

The courtroom gasped in unison... and Judge Sean Perkins blurted out in horror, "You got some pants on, officer?" Guess you could say justice really was hanging by a thread.

Jackson quickly zoomed the camera in up top and coolly replied, "No, sir!" No sweat.

Of course, you’d expect authority figures to show up fully suited in a high-stakes hearing ... but looks like this officer was racing the clock, banking on his camera angle to do him a favor. Spoiler: it didn’t.