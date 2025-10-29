'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Released From Jail, Extradited to Michigan

"Family Matters" star Darius McCrary is no longer being housed in a San Diego jail ... he's headed to Michigan for extradition.

McCrary's rep, Ann Barlow, tells TMZ the former sitcom star was extradited from California back to Michigan on Wednesday morning following his arrest earlier this month.

Barlow says she was caught off guard by the release -- receiving no prior notice -- and isn't sure whether McCrary is being transported via plane or bus back to Michigan.

As we reported ... there was warrant out of Michigan stemming from a missed court appearance tied to Darius' failure to pay child support. He was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection while entering the United States from Mexico.

Darius has spent the past several weeks behind bars ... and two weeks ago, appeared at court hearing where he chose to represent himself -- and seemed visibly confused during the proceedings.