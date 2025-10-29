Gloria Estefan's Daughter's Partner Arrested for Robbery, Battery

Gloria Estefan's daughter's partner has been arrested for robbery ... and, it appears Emily Estefan is the alleged victim -- though cops are not revealing a name at this time.

Gemeny Hernandez -- who has been in a relationship with Emily Estefan for years -- was arrested Tuesday for felony strong-arm robbery and misdemeanor battery ... and the arrest affidavit identifies her domestic partner of eight years as the alleged victim.

While cops have redacted the name of the victim, Emily and Gemeny celebrated their eighth anniversary together last year, according to multiple reports.

The police -- citing a sworn statement from the alleged victim -- say Gemeny struck the victim in the head with a phone during an argument.

Authorities say the two struggled to gain possession of the phone -- which apparently belongs to the alleged victim -- and they ended up wrestling on the ground for it.

Eventually, the alleged victim -- who cops say suffered a bruise on her eye and scratches on her neck -- regained possession of the phone and called 911 while separated from Hernandez. Officers arrived and placed Hernandez under arrest.

Emily is the youngest of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's two children. She's followed her parents into the music industry, becoming a recording artist herself. She and Gemeny went Instagram official in 2017 -- about a year after their relationship began. The two cohosted the podcast "In Our Own World" together ... though they haven't released an episode since April.