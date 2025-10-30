Darius McCrary Poses for Mug Shot After Extradition to Michigan Jail

"Family Matters" star Darius McCrary has officially landed in a Michigan jail after being extradited from California ... and here's his fresh mug shot.

According to online records ... the former sitcom actor was booked into Oakland County Jail near the Detroit metro area on Wednesday night.

In the new photo ... Darius is seen in a blue jumpsuit, staring blankly into the camera.

What's interesting ... Darius now has the chance to post bond -- something he couldn't do while he was held in San Diego. The bond has been set for $18,968.32 for failure to pay child support and absconding or forfeiting bond.

The arrest warrant -- obtained by TMZ -- shows the judge signed off on taking him into custody back in August, saying Darius failed to appear in court to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

As of now, we're told the actor remains in jail.

