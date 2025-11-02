Diplo Claims He Dated Both Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau

Play video content Smart Girl Dumb Questions

Diplo says he kissed Katy Perry's guy and he kinda liked it ... claiming he dated both Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- though it seems like he might be just pulling everyone's leg.

The DJ made an appearance on the "Smart Girl Dumb Questions" podcast last month ... when they talked about how "horny" of a province Quebec is -- a pretty wild convo that gets into how attractive the current prime minister, Mark Carney, is.

Diplo mentions how Trudeau is now dating Perry -- whom he dated back in 2014 ... before adding he dated Trudeau, too.

He says dating the former PM was weird because he's not usually into politicians ... but, this one drew his eye.

Diplo delivers the claims pretty deadpan ... though it seems somewhat unlikely given Trudeau was married to his wife Sophie Grégoire from 2005 until they separated in 2023 -- so, unless they dated in the past couple years, it seems a bit far-fetched.

We broke the story about Justin's relationship with Katy ... sharing photos of the couple together in Paris last month -- and, Katy recently referenced her new relationship onstage -- telling a famn she couldn't marry him 'cause she's "dating someone else!!!"