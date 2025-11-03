Whitney Cummings Engaged to Pro Skateboarder Chris Cole

But I Don't Know How to Tell People!!!

Comedian Whitney Cummings is engaged ... but she's having a tough time spreading the news.

Whitney made the announcement Monday on her "Good For You" podcast, saying, "I got engaged last week ... and I don't know how to tell anybody."

Play video content Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings

She continued, "I'm embarrassed to even talk about it, and I'm trying to just get it out of the way."

In May, Whitney announced she was dating professional skateboarder Chris Cole ... who proposed to Whitney on her daily hike in Topanga Canyon behind her L.A. area house two Sundays ago ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the ring is from Nikki Reed's jewelry line, Bayou.

On the pod, Whitney admitted she was surprised by Chris' proposal and didn't know what to do afterward. Her new fiancé also seemed to be flustered, because when she asked if they should go to dinner, Chris pitched ... Pizza Hut.

Whitney joked, "I haven't spoken to him since."