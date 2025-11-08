Bryce Harper Allegedly Threatened By MLB Official After Rob Manfred Argument, Agent Claims

'That's How People End Up in a Ditch'

Bryce Harper was allegedly threatened by a Major League Baseball official over the summer ... this according to a bombshell claim made by a big-time agent.

Here's the deal ... Allan Walsh -- a superagent who reps National Hockey League players -- made the allegations on his "Agent Provocateur" podcast which he hosts alongside podcaster Adam Wylde.

Walsh mentioned a widely reported incident over the summer ... when baseball insiders claimed MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred came into the Philadelphia Phillies locker room and attempted to talk to the players about a salary cap.

The Associated Press -- citing an anonymous source -- alleged Harper cussed out Manfred ... a claim Harper never denied.

Now, Walsh -- who is NOT Harper's agent -- says he's heard there's more to the story ... claiming Harper and several other players were speaking with Manfred and others after the incident when an MLB official angrily confronted Harper.

Walsh claims this official -- one he doesn't name, though he does say it's not Commisioner Manfred -- told Harper he shouldn't ever speak like that to the commisioner in public again.

This person then allegedly said, "That's how people end up in a ditch" -- a pretty major threat against one of the sports biggest stars if legit.

Worth noting ... Walsh wasn't in the locker room -- adding he's heard this story from people who say they were there. He offers no other tangible evidence to back his claim.