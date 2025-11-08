'Trailer Park Boys' Star Mike Smith Reportedly Charged with Sexual Assault

Mike Smith -- star of the cult classic TV show "Trailer Park Boys" -- has been charged with sexual assault ... according to reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports Smith was charged in Halifax earlier this month in relation to an alleged 2017 incident.

Smith has been ordered not to communicate with the alleged victim or visit their school, workplace, or home, the CBC adds.

Trailer Park Boys Inc. released a statement which confirmed Smith has stepped away from his role as managing director.

The statement reads, in part, "We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously. We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case.”

Smith has played Bubbles -- one of the three main characters -- on 116 episodes of "Trailer Park Boys," the mockumentary TV comedy which debuted in 2001 and ran consistently until 2007.

Netflix picked up the show in 2014, leading to the release of five more seasons as well as several made-for-TV movies. The show's 13th season was announced by Smith in January ... and it's scheduled to premiere in April 2026.

This isn't Smith's first run-in with the law ... we broke the story that he was arrested back in 2016 after he allegedly pinned a woman against a wall. The Los Angeles City Attorney ultimately declined to prosecute, citing insufficient evidence.