Taylor Lewan Still Believes In Cam Ward, Titans Gotta Get Him Some Help!

Cam Ward's first NFL season hasn't really gone his way ... but former Tennessee Titan Taylor Lewan hasn't lost faith in the signal-caller -- telling TMZ Sports if he is going to succeed, ownership needs to stabilize the team!!

We chopped it up with the nine-year NFL veteran amid the Titans' 1-8 season ... and he said the abysmal record doesn't fall solely on the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"There's so many holes around this Titans team," he said. "And I'm not even trying to be rude, there's just big, gaping holes where you're not a competitive team this year."

"In order to figure out what you really have in Cam Ward, you have to put pieces around him that are going to show you is Cam Ward going to be the guy."

Lewan -- who spent all nine seasons in the Music City -- believes Cam has "shown flashes" despite being sacked a league-high 38 times ... but above all else, he believes the team needs to find stability in order to give him a chance.

"There has to be, from the top down, some sort of organization to put the right pieces on the field," Lewan said. "So it starts with the ownership."

That starts with Tennessee finding their 20th head coach in franchise history ... and Lewan has a name in mind to take that mantle -- former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current OC in Pittsburgh, Arthur Smith.

"I think he's had success," he said. "You see him marrying the run with the pass, which is really what the Titans in the past have shown a lot of success in when it was Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill."