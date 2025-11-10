Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bill Maher Says He'd Masturbate Before Taping 'Politically Incorrect' in the '90s

Bill Maher I'd Beat the Pre-Show Nerves ... That's Why I Was A Hands-On Host!!!🤭

By TMZ Staff
Published
111025_bill_maher_kal
RUMORS ARE TRUE
Club Random with Bill Maher

Bill Maher’s spilling the tea -- and, uh, more 😲 -- 'cause the comedian just confirmed those wild '90s rumors that he used to rub one out before filming his show ... saying it’s 100% true.

On his "Club Random" podcast with Cheryl Hines, Bill explained the only way he could sneak in a nap before filming his daily show "Politically Incorrect" was by, well, becoming "Politically Erect" ... so yeah, he was all about jerking off pre-show!

politically incorrect by bill maher no credit 1

Bill dished the backstory -- saying his wild nights out clubbing left him dragging into work hungover and desperate for a pre-show snooze. Everything went smoothly ... until someone clocked his Jergens in the bathroom, and boom -- the story got out.

TBH, the admission tracks, 'cause Bill’s never been shy about sex ... even recently offering Gen Z some cheeky advice on how to, you know, get things moving again.

Guess Bill's all about taking matters into his own hands ... literally!

Related articles