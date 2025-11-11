Ex-NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson Dead at 70

Four-time NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson has passed away, the New York Knicks announced Tuesday. He was 70 years old.

MRR was a star at Montana before going No. 4 overall in the 1978 NBA Draft ... and went on to play with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets over the course of eight seasons.

He was a defensive standout ... leading the league in steals three different times.

His career in the Association was impacted by drug use ... and he was actually banned from the league in 1986 following his third violation.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Michael Ray Richardson," the Knicks franchise said Tuesday. "One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise."

"Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates."

His attorney, John Zelbst, told Andscape MRR was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman," Zelbst said. "He lived life to the fullest. He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself."