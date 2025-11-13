Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billie Eilish Calls Elon Musk a 'Pathetic P***y' in NSFW Tirade

By TMZ Staff
Published
elon musk billie eilish main getty insta composite
Getty Composite

Billie Eilish says Elon Musk's a "bad guy" for not giving away his fortune to those in need ... and she used some spicy NSFW language in order to get her point across.

The singer-songwriter shared her raw thoughts about the tech billionaire ... reposting a series of ideas for how Elon could use his massive wealth to save the planet after a new Tesla pay package put him on track to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

billie eilish elon musk instagram story sub
Instagram / @billieeilish

Eilish shares claims that Musk could end world hunger, save critically endangered species, or even rebuild all of Gaza with his money ... but instead, he chooses to hoard his wealth.

billie eilish elon musk insta sub
Instagram / @billieeilish

Billie then editorializes a bit by calling out Elon specifically ... referring to him as "f***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward."

Eilish is in her Marxist era these days ... calling on billionaires to give their fortunes away during the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the end of October -- so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Elon's megawealth is really pissing her off.

billie eilish sub getty swipe 1
Getty

We doubt Elon's going to give up his money anytime soon -- his massive fortune keeps him "Happier Than Ever" -- but Billie's hoping the shame approach might get him to change his way ... Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" style.

elon-musk-sub-getty-1
Getty

We've reached out to Musk ... so far, no word back.

