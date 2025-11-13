Billie Eilish Calls Elon Musk a 'Pathetic P***y' in NSFW Tirade

Billie Eilish says Elon Musk's a "bad guy" for not giving away his fortune to those in need ... and she used some spicy NSFW language in order to get her point across.

The singer-songwriter shared her raw thoughts about the tech billionaire ... reposting a series of ideas for how Elon could use his massive wealth to save the planet after a new Tesla pay package put him on track to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

Eilish shares claims that Musk could end world hunger, save critically endangered species, or even rebuild all of Gaza with his money ... but instead, he chooses to hoard his wealth.

Billie then editorializes a bit by calling out Elon specifically ... referring to him as "f***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward."

Billie talking to billionaires about donating money for causes during her speech at the @WSJ Innovator Awards tonight in New York! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GY5aUQRIdU @billieeilishtrs

Eilish is in her Marxist era these days ... calling on billionaires to give their fortunes away during the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the end of October -- so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Elon's megawealth is really pissing her off.

We doubt Elon's going to give up his money anytime soon -- his massive fortune keeps him "Happier Than Ever" -- but Billie's hoping the shame approach might get him to change his way ... Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" style.