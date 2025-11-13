Convicted Trail Runner Reflects on Unexpected President Trump Pardon

Play video content TMZ.com

One trail runner just wrapped the wildest marathon of his life ... and the finish line came courtesy of Donald Trump, who swooped in with a surprise presidential pardon after a record Grand Teton trail run somehow morphed into a federal fiasco.

Michelino Sunseri hopped on TMZ Live Thursday and reflected on the saga ... telling us how he was taking on a Grand Teton trail in Wyoming last year -- a historic path that’s been around since the '30s, leading to the 13,775-foot-high peak -- in an attempt to break the speed record ... when one switchback somehow turned him into Public Enemy No. 1, with record-keepers tattling to the feds.

Catch the clip, ’cause Michelino lays out the absurdity ... describing how there were more than 20 feds, some decked out in body armor with assault rifles, during his 2-day trial. An attorney visiting in support of his team -- a prosecutor who’s spent years going after actual murderers and rapists -- told him he’d never seen a circus like this!

Michelino was found guilty of a Class B misdemeanor and was set to get community service ... before the whole saga somehow landed on Trump’s radar.