Bernie Kosar Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ After Liver Transplant

Great news from Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar -- he says he's "feeling good" after undergoing liver transplant surgery!!

The 61-year-old shared the news on social media Monday afternoon ... telling his followers he's looking forward to taking on "the rest of this week and the rest of our lives."

Good news is in!!! We are set for 5 AM. Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, and support — it truly means the world to me. U Matter. #UMatter #healthyhabits #renewingathleteslives pic.twitter.com/oaso6F4UlT — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 17, 2025 @BernieKosarQB

It all comes on the heels of Kosar sharing Sunday night he was slated to go under the knife for the procedure ... celebrating the news with his nurses after some setbacks in the journey.

He was set to receive a liver transplant last weekend ... but the donor organ turned out to be infected. Not long after, he suffered internal bleeding and was forced to undergo "aggressive procedures" to address the issue.

Despite the challenges, he's been incredibly positive through it all ... and has been spreading encouragement from the hospital.

"So, as bad as I'm feeling and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me," Kosar said last week. "God bless you."

The former first-round pick in the 1985 NFL Supplemental Draft opened up about his serious health battle in July 2024 ... revealing that he was battling both liver failure and Parkinson's.