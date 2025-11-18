Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Defends MBS Regarding Killing of WaPo Columnist Jamal Khashoggi

Donald Trump Sh*ts on Legacy of Bone-Sawed Journalist ... In White House Meeting With Saudi Prince

MBS, khashoggi, Trump bone saw getty comp
Donald Trump gave an ice-cold response when asked about the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi Tuesday, sweeping it under the rug while seeming to imply that he just wasn't very popular.

As you know ... Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018. He was reportedly murdered by men who strangled him and sliced him up with a bone saw while he was still gasping for air. The CIA determined de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the one who ordered the hit.

donald-trump-kal-11-18-2025
HE WAS CONTROVERSIAL ANYWAY!
During MBS' Tuesday visit to the White House -- his first since the gruesome murder -- the inevitable question about why Americans should trust MBS came up .... and Trump responded like this ...

"You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest."

Jamal Khashoggi name swipe only
Basically, pissing on his grave.

Meanwhile, POTUS rolled out the red carpet for the Saudi crown prince, treating him to a flyover of 6 fighter jets and a procession of black horses. The prez then escorted him into the WH where they had lunch.

Mohammed-bin-Salman-donald-trump-getty-1
Ahead of their meeting, Trump announced plans to sell F-35s -- some of the world's most advanced aircraft -- to Saudi Arabia.

MBS is expected to return to the WH later Tuesday for dinner with a bunch of tech CEOs.

Mohammed-bin-Salman-donald-trump-getty-3
So, if you were holding out for Trump standing up for free speech ... today is not your day.

