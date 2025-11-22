Jalen Ramsey Fined $14K By NFL ... For Hitting Ja'Marr Chase After Spitting Incident

Jalen Ramsey was fined over $14K by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct ... punishment for the star cornerback hitting Ja'Marr Chase after the star wideout spat on him during the Steelers-Bengals game.

Several NFL insiders broke the news Saturday morning, reporting the league office slapped 31-year-old Ramsey with a $14,491 fine for the week 11 incident.

It's unclear whether Ramsey, who is on a 4-year, $84.7 million deal, will appeal.

The spit and fisticuffs that followed were one of the biggest stories in football this week.

Ramsey was flagged and tossed from the November 16th game with about 13 minutes left in the 4th quarter after the All-Pro DB hit Chase twice and grabbed his facemask.

However, shortly after the incident, video clearly showed 25-year-old Chase spitting on Ramsey before he retaliated.

The disrespectful act changed how many people viewed the situation, with most saying Ramsey's actions were justified.

Not even Steelers coach Mike Tomlin could fault Jalen for his response (and coaches HATE penalties).

"I have no message if someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural," the longtime Pittsburgh HC told media.

Unfortunately for Ramsey, it seems the NFL wasn't thrilled with how he handled the situation -- thus the fine.

Despite JR's bank account taking a bit of a hit, Chase -- who denied spitting, despite clear evidence to the contrary -- came out of the situation significantly worse.