R&B Singer Lloyd Faceplants Onstage, on Video

'Girls Around the World 'Saw Me Eat It!!!

Lloyd may want to add a little pine tar to his dancing shoes ... because he straight-up slipped mid-show and nearly smacked his chin on the unforgiving stage!

The R&B singer was performing down in Alabama Friday night ... and, while his backup singers hyped him up to begin his song "Girls Around the World," Lloyd -- dressed in a bright yellow suit -- showed off his fancy feet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the clip ... Lloyd's spinning in circles, kicking up his feet and he slides his left heel behind his right right before one of his bandmates shouts out "Talk to them, Lloyd!"

Lloyd tries to propel himself forward, but his left foot gets too close to his right ... and, he trips -- falling straight into the microphone and bringing it down with him.

Thankfully, the star avoided hitting his face or head ... so, he was ultimately able to get to his feet-- with the help of security because he was laughing so hard -- and finish the show.

For good measure, Lloyd made sure to tell his fans he was doing just fine after his accident ... writing on Instagram after the fall, "Saw my life flash before my eyes tonight lol."