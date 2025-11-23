'Baylen Out Loud' Star Bechnir Dupree Not Missing Despite Rumors, Mom Says

Bechnir Dupree of "Baylen Out Loud" fame is not missing despite a viral social media rumor claiming otherwise ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... a digital flyer is going around which claims the 10-year-old has been missing since Saturday and lists a phone number at the bottom for people with information to call.

Well, we reached out to the Dupree family ... and, Baylen and Bechnir's mom, Julie, tells us Bechnir's safe and sound at home. The post is a fake and not associated with the family.

Further inspection of the post shows another glaring tell that this ain't real ... the phone number at the bottom which is supposed to be for the "Virginia Police Department" connects to a police department in Washington state instead. The Dupree family lives in a small West Virignia town.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Bechnir's appeared in multiple episodes of "Baylen Out Loud" -- a show which chronicles his sister's life as she traverse's life with Tourette's Syndrome. In one memorable ep, Baylen and her fiancé Colin Dooley hosted Bechnir at their house for a sleepover ... during which Bechnir talked to Baylen about his anxiety.