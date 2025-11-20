CeeDee Lamb Reveals Why He And George Pickens Were Benched Monday Vs. Raiders

The mystery surrounding the benching of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens Monday night in Las Vegas has finally been solved ... as Lamb says the star wideouts missed team curfew after having dinner at a nearby resort.

The Cowboys' All-Pro wide receiver made the revelation while speaking with reporters in Dallas, saying the guys grabbed some grub and a few drinks at Red Rock Casino, about 20 minutes from where the team was staying for the Raiders game.

The explanation comes after rumors were circulating online indicating Lamb was spotted not just hanging out at the Casino on game day at 7:30 AM, but also throwing up.

CeeDee denied those reports and took offense at the suggestion.

"I know how to hold my liquor," Lamb said.

The explanation comes after all parties involved opted not to explain why the two were benched in the first series of their win against the Raiders, including Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called it a "coach's decision" during his postgame media scrum.

"There were some things that were missed," he said on Monday.

After the #Cowboys touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, Brian Schottenheimer goes over to George Pickens and Lamb and gives them a big hug.



Everything is sympatico.

Whatever happened didn't seem to cause much animosity between coach and player ... as cameras caught Schottenheimer, in his first year at the helm in Big D, celebrating with his benched players after a Cowboys touchdown drive.