University of Georgia Star Nyier Daniels Arrested For Cruelty to Children

University of Georgia Football Lineman Nyier Daniels Arrested ... Reckless Driving, Cruelty to Children

By TMZ Staff
Nyier Daniels -- an offensive lineman with the University of Georgia football team -- has been arrested and booked on a slew of charges.

The redshirt freshman was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to flee from police in Commerce, GA -- a city about 20 miles from Athens where his university is located.

IMAGN

Authorities arrested him on three felony counts ... two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He was also booked on series of misdemeanor charges including reckless driving and faiulre to stop at stop signs.

Fox 5 Atlanta -- citing the Commerce Police Department -- says officers initially stopped Nyier's mother for running a stop sign ... when Daniels allegedly sped past them at more than 100 miles per hour.

Cops reportedly gave chase ... but, Daniels' mother allegedly got in their way -- and, they only arrested Nyier after officers say a UGA coach brought him back to turn himself in.

Nyier's mother was booked for speeding, running a stop sign, obstruction, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.

