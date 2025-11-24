Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bernie Kosar Discharged From Hospital After Liver Transplant, Best Birthday Gift!

Bernie Kosar Out Of Hospital After Liver Transplant

By TMZ Staff
Published
112425_bernie_kosar_kal
BEST GIFT EVER!!!
Instagram/@renewinganthleteslives

Bernie Kosar will be celebrating his birthday at home -- the Cleveland Browns legend was released from the hospital just days after his successful liver transplant.

The former NFL quarterback celebrated the milestone in his recovery on Monday -- a day before his 62nd birthday -- and one week after undergoing the procedure at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bernie Kosar Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Bernie Kosar Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

"Today’s discharge was the best birthday gift I could ask for," Kosar said.

"I’m overwhelmed by the love and support -- it’s truly unreal. Huge thanks to my medical team and everyone who's had my back."

bernie kosar getty
Getty

Kosar -- who led Cleveland to four playoff appearances during his career -- said in the video the Browns' win on Sunday made this day even sweeter ... adding, "No way did I think I'd be sitting here on Thanksgiving week, victory Monday for the Browns on a victory road win, but even more so a real victory it is for me."

"My birthday tomorrow -- I didn't even think I was gonna be alive for my 62nd birthday."

The Super Bowl champ and Pro Bowler launched a GoFundMe to support his battle with health issues, including early-stage Parkinson’s disease, which has reached over $151,000 -- thanks to a $20K contribution from golf legend Phil Mickelson.

111225_bernie_kosar_2152197
"I COULD USE YOUR PRAYERS TODAY"
X/@BernieKosarQB

Kosar -- who played 12 seasons in the NFL -- received the transplant on Nov. 17 from a Browns fan named Bryce Dunlap, who died after a medical emergency.

Related articles