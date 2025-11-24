Bernie Kosar Discharged From Hospital After Liver Transplant, Best Birthday Gift!

Play video content Instagram/@renewinganthleteslives

Bernie Kosar will be celebrating his birthday at home -- the Cleveland Browns legend was released from the hospital just days after his successful liver transplant.

The former NFL quarterback celebrated the milestone in his recovery on Monday -- a day before his 62nd birthday -- and one week after undergoing the procedure at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

"Today’s discharge was the best birthday gift I could ask for," Kosar said.

"I’m overwhelmed by the love and support -- it’s truly unreal. Huge thanks to my medical team and everyone who's had my back."

Kosar -- who led Cleveland to four playoff appearances during his career -- said in the video the Browns' win on Sunday made this day even sweeter ... adding, "No way did I think I'd be sitting here on Thanksgiving week, victory Monday for the Browns on a victory road win, but even more so a real victory it is for me."

"My birthday tomorrow -- I didn't even think I was gonna be alive for my 62nd birthday."

The Super Bowl champ and Pro Bowler launched a GoFundMe to support his battle with health issues, including early-stage Parkinson’s disease, which has reached over $151,000 -- thanks to a $20K contribution from golf legend Phil Mickelson.

