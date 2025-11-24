UAB Football Players Released From Hospital After On-Campus Stabbing

Play video content YouTube / UAB Athhletics

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham football players were released from the hospital ... just days after they were allegedly stabbed by their teammate, who is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Blazers interim head coach Alex Mortensen, who took over when Trent Dilfer was fired in October, shared the good news while speaking with the media Monday afternoon.

"I've had the opportunity to sit with our injured players and their families, and they are okay with me telling you that they have left the hospital and are recovering," the coach said.

"They appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers."

The injured players have been identified in court documents as defensive linemen Josh Underwood (freshman) and JaSire Peterson (redshirt sophomore).

Daniel Mincey, a 6'3", 315 lb. offensive lineman (redshirt freshman), was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, in addition to the attempted murder charge, for the alleged on-campus incident.

In addition to providing the update on his injured players, Mortensen also thanked first responders, trainers, and medical personnel for their response to the incident.

Details surrounding the stabbing are still unclear, including any potential motive.