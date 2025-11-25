Oscar De La Hoya Settles Divorce With Ex, Millie Corretjer

Better late than never -- three years after filing for divorce and eight years removed from their split, Oscar De La Hoya and his wife, Millie Corretjer, have settled their dissolution of marriage, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, both parties appeared in the case and have entered into an agreement to stick a fork in the matter ... and now all that's left is for the judge to sign off on the deal to make it official.

While specifics remain confidential ... Oscar checked the box to waive his right to receive spousal support from Millie -- while indicating she should be paid according to their agreement.

The docs also state they worked out their property and child support -- they still have two minor children -- but those details are also under wraps.

Despite officially filing for divorce in January 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, the two went their separate ways in 2016.

Oscar and Millie first met back in 2000, marrying a short time later in October 2001. They went on to have two kids together.