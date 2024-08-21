Oscar De La Hoya, Holly Sonders Get $500K Offer For Encore Thong Dance

If Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders have any interest in redoing their on-camera thong dance ... a popular adult streaming site is offering them some huge coin to do it -- half a million dollars, to be exact!!

Officials over at CamSoda tell TMZ Sports ... they were so enamored by the way the boxing legend and his significant other shook their assets in a viral video earlier this week that they now want them to do it again on their platform -- in exchange for 500,000 big ones.

Play video content 8/19/24

In fact, we're told the vice president of the org., Daryn Parker, has already sent the two a personal letter to join their team -- in wake of Instagram forcing the couple to take down their first vid.

"I must admit," Parker said in a message to the couple, "I am on the edge of my seat awaiting another lewd dancing video of yourself and Holly Sonders. Shame on Instagram for taking down this work of art!"

"You were showing the world everything you got (and I mean everything) with a sexual boogie of sorts," he continued. "Since a bunch of scrollers with no taste reported your initial post, I'd be happy to provide you both with another platform to express yourselves."

The site says in exchange for the big purse, all De La Hoya and Sonders would have to do is bop around on cam for a one-hour live show.

"Show the world that the Golden Boy is now Golden Man," Parker said.