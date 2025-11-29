Nina Dobrev Strips Down to Zebra-Print Bikini For Thanksgiving Beach Day

Nina Dobrev's got a sunny disposition ... which perfectly matched her surroundings when she hit the beach in a tiny bikini.

The actress celebrated Thanksgiving with some pals in Malibu ... stepping out in a black and white two-piece which provided only bare minimum coverage.

Nina carried a coffee with her ... and, she slung a huge beach umbrella over her shoulder -- grinning wildly and surely getting some chuckles out of her companions.

ND went for a dip, too ... making sure her bottoms were secure before splashing about in the waves.

It's a low-key holiday for Nina, who has experienced a ton of changes in her personal life over the last few months ... including splitting from her longtime fiancé, snowboarder Shaun White.

PEOPLE cited anonymous sources who said the split was a mutual decision that was "made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Play video content TMZ.com

She's been spotted with Zac Efron since the split ... leading some to believe the two might be dating -- but, she told us the two are just pals, full stop.