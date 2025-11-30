Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia's Brother Arrested During Game

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's brother found himself in cuffs again this weekend after getting arrested during Saturday's win over Tennessee, marking the second time he’s been tossed behind bars.

Javier Pavia was busted for public intoxication at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville after he allegedly clashed with event staff in the stands, according to Knox News.

According to the outlet, stadium workers told police Javier kept blocking fans with a massive flag, ignoring repeated warnings to put it down. When officers approached, Javier allegedly slurred his words, swayed on his feet, and got loud and combative with staff and cops.

"He was extremely verbally combative with event staff and myself," the arresting officer wrote in the police report, per the outlet.

Javier was taken into custody and booked early Sunday before being released on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Javier and his older brother Roel were also arrested in August during Vanderbilt's blowout win over Charleston Southern, after police responded to reports of a belligerent fan who was harassing nearby spectators and throwing food. Officers traced the chaos to the Pavia brothers and arrested them.