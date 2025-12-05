Smokey Robinson Accusers Ordered To Turn Over Cell Phones

Smokey Robinson won a legal battle in his legal war against his sexual assault accusers ... a judge granted the singer's request for the anonymous accusers to turn over their cell phones.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Smokey said he was concerned his Jane Doe accusers were allegedly deleting data from their phones. He said they had been served discovery requests for cell phone records and claimed they had been evading his requests.

Smokey asked the judge Wednesday to get the accusers to turn over the phones and on Friday the judge ordered the phones to be handed over within 10 days.

As you know ... Smokey is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence by four Jane Does who claiming they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.

