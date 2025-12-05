Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Smokey Robinson Accusers Ordered To Turn Over Cell Phones

By TMZ Staff
Published
smokey robinson getty
Smokey Robinson won a legal battle in his legal war against his sexual assault accusers ... a judge granted the singer's request for the anonymous accusers to turn over their cell phones.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Smokey said he was concerned his Jane Doe accusers were allegedly deleting data from their phones. He said they had been served discovery requests for cell phone records and claimed they had been evading his requests.

smokey
THIS IS A SHAKEDOWN
TMZ.com

Smokey asked the judge Wednesday to get the accusers to turn over the phones and on Friday the judge ordered the phones to be handed over within 10 days.

As you know ... Smokey is being sued for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence by four Jane Does who claiming they used to work as housekeepers for the music star and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson.

090525_smokey_robinson_kal SEPTEMBER 2025
IT'S HAPPENING TO EVERYBODY
TMZ.com

Smokey's denied the allegations, and when we got him at LAX in September he told us the claims against him were BS.

