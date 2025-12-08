Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Vampire Diaries' Candice King Turns Baby News Into Ad for Pregnancy Tests

Candice King I'm Having a Baby!!! But First ... Shout Out to My Sponsors!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Literally everything is content nowadays ... "The Originals" star Candice King turned her pregnancy announcement into an ad for Clearblue pregnancy tests in a post shared Monday.

The 38-year-old actress announced she's expecting a baby with her former costar Steven Kreuger, writing, "#ClearbluePartner We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026!"

Seeing as how the post leads with a sponsored hashtag, you might wonder which thing she's happier about -- the new addition, or that sweet, sweet pregnancy test money. But then she added ...

"There’s nothing more magical than seeing the word pregnant 🩵Thank you @clearblue for providing us with a clear result in words, during a moment that left us speechless and overjoyed! The best gift we could hope for this holiday season. #ClearblueConfirmed" ... and now we're pretty sure it's the cash.

The paid partnership -- err... baby -- marks Candice's first with Steven. The child will join big sisters Florence, 9, and Josephine, 5, whom Candice shares with her ex-husband Joe King.

