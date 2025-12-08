Eugenia Cooney Back in Florida, Appearing Extremely Thin at Airport

Influencer Eugenia Cooney was spotted at Orlando International Airport Sunday ... raising even more concerns about her health.

The Sunday sighting marked Eugenia's first public appearance in over a month, as she's remained off social media since June and away from cameras since an October trip to Disney World.

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Eugenia kept it low-key as she sat with her brother near baggage claim. The siblings had just exited a JetBlue flight from NYC with their mom, who was seen grabbing their luggage for them. We're told neither Eugenia nor her brother helped their mom with the bags.

Check out the pics ... Eugenia looked as stylish as ever in ripped jeans, an oversized purple sweatshirt, and dark shades. She completed the ensemble with a Mickey Mouse purse flung over her left shoulder. But her thin frame has raised eyebrows.

Remember ... Eugenia confirmed she had an eating disorder in 2019, followed by her claims that friends put her on a psychiatric hold because of her medical condition, which made her feel betrayed by those close to her.

Followers have been vocal about their concern over Eugenia's health for years due to her thin frame, growing more worried during a May livestream in which she appeared to be getting sick.