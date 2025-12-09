Grammy-Nominated Opera Singer Stabbed to Death Inside Home

Jubilant Sykes -- a renowned opera singer -- was killed at his home Monday in Santa Monica, California.

The Santa Monica Police Department released a statement, saying they responded to a call Monday at approximately 9:20 PM. When officers arrived, they found Jubilant with "critical injuries consistent with a stabbing."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Jubilant's 31-year-old son Micah was found inside the home and taken into custody as a suspect. He will be "booked for homicide, and the case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration," police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

During his illustrious career, Jubilant reportedly performed at some of the most iconic venues across the country, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Kennedy Center.

He was 71 years old.