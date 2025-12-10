Jason Kelce Lends Voice For Garage Beer's Holiday Vinyl Record

Play video content Garage Beer

Jason Kelce ripped a page out of his future sister-in-law Taylor Swift's book and got in the studio ... and it was all for the sake of spreading some holiday beer cheer!!

TMZ Sports got an early listen of Garage Beer's special holiday project ... and it's hard to argue that he doesn't have some serious vocal talent. Perhaps a future in voiceover work is on the horizon??

Kelce -- a co-owner of the popular beer brand alongside his brother, Travis -- hopped on the mic to record a holiday story narration for a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl record ... which will be released this coming Friday on the Garage Beer website.

Only 100 copies exist ... so it'll be a rare item for Kelce fans.

Side A of the vinyl includes "O'Beer" ... which Garage cheekily claims "Unaccounted for and unnamed critics have called it a true classic, a beertiful rendition inspired by the classic 'Noel'."

The track was released last year ... and Travis made a special cameo in the visuals!!

Side B features Jason reading "The Reindeer and The Red Drink" ... described as "A very real, very true, definitely historical tale about the origins of Christmas and the importance of sharing a beer in your garage."

"The vinyl just adds to the nostalgia of the season," Jason said. "Making the video was fun – we're glad people can turn that on and enjoy it on a screen, but it's super cool to have something physical that you can put on the turntable and enjoy with friends and family."