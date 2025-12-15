TMZ Unwrapped Top 10 Photo Galleries of 2025!!!

TMZ is closing out the year by revealing the best pics of 2025 -- the top 10 photo galleries you couldn't stop clicking ... including jaw-dropping hot shots, iconic engagements and celebrity scandals and arrests.

Say whatcha want about Sydney Sweeney, but her snapshots took the No. 10 spot. Ya think this too-hot-to-handle gallery will still have legs in 2026?! Just thinking out loud.

Sadly, 2025 kicked off with a huge natural disaster ... the massive wildfires burning around Los Angeles. The Eaton wildfire erupted in Pasadena and Altadena, and these dramatic visuals captured some of that tragic scene.

In March, a fishing vessel off the coast of Massachusetts made a shocking discovery while in the water ... pulling up a dead body in a net, and TMZ obtained photos of the grisly scene.

Brittany Fortinberry -- a former Indiana school teacher -- was charged with allegedly sexually abusing multiple underage children ... while they wore "Scream" masks. We threw up some of her provocative social media photos, and they catapulted to the top of the leaderboard.

Tory Lanez's harrowing stabbing was caught on camera in prison ... and it was clear from these disturbing photos that he's lucky to be alive.

Shifting gears, as they say ... we've got hot celebrity butts smack in the middle of our countdown! Obviously, everyone loves a sexy guessing game!

We dropped this selfie on you in November. Can you recall these buns, hun?!

On the same day as L.A.'s Eaton fire in January, the Palisades wildfire ignited on the west side of town -- eventually becoming the most destructive blaze in the city's history. Yes, these photos are beyond sad and disturbing, but "L.A. Strong" proved just how resilient Angelenos can be.

And then there's THE engagement heard 'round the world ... Travis Kelce got down on one knee and popped the question to Taylor Swift. "The Fate of Ophelia" was captured with these stunning snaps back in August.

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain made headlines in 2024 when she claimed she made a whopping $43 million on the platform.

That fame bled into 2025, because whenever we flashed her voluptuous bod, y'all just kept on scrollin' for more!

But, coming it at No. 1 is the dark and dubious case of Bryan Kohberger.

The shocking photos from inside the home where Kohberger murdered 4 University of Idaho students in 2022 were released in August after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.