Browns' Devin Bush Found Not Guilty Of Simple Assault, Harassment Charges

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was found not guilty of simple assault and harassment charges on Tuesday ... according to court records.

Bush’s attorney -- Robert Del Greco Jr. -- tells TMZ Sports that the administrative judge overseeing the non-jury trial, Bruce Beemer, found the 27-year-old not guilty following his arrest in May 2025 after he was accused of smashing his girlfriend’s phone.

“The testimony elicited at trial indicated that the putative victim of the domestic violence was electronically and surreptitiously intercepting the oral communications of Devin Bush,” Del Greco said. “When Mr. Bush learned of this interception, he voiced his objection, but the interception continued.”

“Mr. Bush removed and broke the phone that was the mechanism of the electronic interception.”

DB's attorney added that the judge ruled that because all parties “agreed that the intent of Mr. Bush was to remove the phone and not to cause harm, the requisite element of intent was not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt.”

With the legal issues behind him ... the former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, who has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, can turn his full attention back to the field.