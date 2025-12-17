Rock Singer Electrocuted by Microphone in Peru, on Video

Play video content

A singer narrowly avoided serious injury during a show in Peru ... collapsing to the ground because of an electric shock he suffered while grabbing the mic.

Carlos Suarez and his rock band Mi Mejor Amigo Scott were playing in Lima over the weekend when Suarez stepped up to start a song and wrapped his right hand around the equipment ... before letting out a primal scream and falling backward.

A couple people onstage rushed to unplug the equipment ... and, once unplugged, others tended to Suarez, according to local outlet Buenos Días Perú.

Suarez provided an update about his condition in the aftermath of the incident ... telling fans online he's doing alright -- though he suffered severe burns on his neck when the microphone fell on top of him, which required some bandaging.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It sounds like it could've been much worse, though ... because Suarez says he was the shock "paralyzed me for about seven seconds."