Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The suspected gunman in the Brown University shooting was found dead in New Hampshire on Thursday night, federal law enforcement sources confirm to TMZ.

According to our law enforcement sources, the unidentified suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in Salem.

As you know ... two students were killed and nine people were injured during the shooting over the weekend at the Rhode Island campus -- and police have been frantically searching for the shooter since.

They brought a person of interest into custody shortly after the shooting -- a 24-year-old Wisconsin man who was later released.