Bud Crawford Sued by Jeweler Over Allegedly Blowing Off Deal To Promote Shop

Terence Crawford hasn't been retired for a full week, but he's already got another fight on his hands -- albeit a legal one -- 'cause the legendary boxer has been sued by a prominent jeweler who claims Bud lied to him and screwed him over.

In the lawsuit, filed on December 18 and obtained by TMZ Sports, 38-year-old Crawford is accused of hitting up Mazza New York in February 2024 for several custom pendants for him and his team (we previously reported when Bud copped 'em).

According to Mazza, Crawford became interested in a $139K Patek Philippe Aquanau watch while in the store, but rather than buying it flat out, Mazza claims Bud suggested he pay $35K, and then would cover the rest by promoting the jewelry store on his trunks during a fight.

Mazza says he agreed, however, when Crawford's August 2024 fight against Israil Madrimov rolled around, the jeweler claims the logo "had completely fallen off" by the 4th round.

Mazza claims that Crawford and his representatives acknowledged that they did not fulfill the agreement and promised to make it up in the next fight, which was against Canelo Alvarez.

The jeweler says he delivered a patch with his logo to Bud's rep before the September 13 megafight, but says he was ultimately told the "logo would not appear on Crawford’s shorts during the Alvarez fight."

Mazza says he wasn't given "any reason or explanation for this sudden and unexpected change" regarding the patch on Terence's shorts.

By allegedly blowing off the agreement, Mazza says his business was deprived of an opportunity to elevate his brand, claiming he missed out on an estimated $1.5 million worth of promotion.