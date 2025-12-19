Bootleg Kev Agrees With Russ That Billboard Dropped the Ball With YouTube

Play video content TMZ.com

YouTube music stats won't be represented on the Billboard Charts next year after a dispute the streaming giant called an "outdated formula" ...radio and podcast host Bootleg Kev agrees!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Kev at TDE's 12th annual Christmas giveaway ... boosted by appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, SZA, and more!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

the Real 92.3 personality tells us Russ was right on the money in his criticism of Billboard refusing to acknowledge YouTube as an equal to DSPs such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Kev thinks the changes make Billboard lose relevance and cites a rapper such as NBA YoungBoy, who's been the #1 played rapper on their for years, let alone amongst the top artists on the planet!!!

YouTube pulls out of Billboard charts:



“Billboard uses an outdated formula that weights subscription-supported streams higher than ad-supported. This doesn't reflect how fans engage with music today and ignores the massive engagement from fans who don’t have a subscription…… pic.twitter.com/qP0iGckQyO — chart data (@chartdata) December 17, 2025 @chartdata

Industry vet and YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, urged every fan matter, and Kev believes said fans will stop paying attention to the Billboard Charts with reverence going forward.