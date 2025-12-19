Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bootleg Kev Agrees With Russ That Billboard Dropped the Ball With YouTube

Bootleg Kev Billboard Hung Themselves Losing YouTube ... Grasping At Relevance!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
bootleg-kev-kal-v2-12-19-2025
LOSING SOME MOTION
TMZ.com

YouTube music stats won't be represented on the Billboard Charts next year after a dispute the streaming giant called an "outdated formula" ...radio and podcast host Bootleg Kev agrees!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Kev at TDE's 12th annual Christmas giveaway ... boosted by appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, SZA, and more!!!

121925_tde_christmas_concert_kal_v2
ALL-STAR LINEUP
TMZ.com

the Real 92.3 personality tells us Russ was right on the money in his criticism of Billboard refusing to acknowledge YouTube as an equal to DSPs such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

russ billboard youtube tweets x
X / @russdiemon

Kev thinks the changes make Billboard lose relevance and cites a rapper such as NBA YoungBoy, who's been the #1 played rapper on their for years, let alone amongst the top artists on the planet!!!

Industry vet and YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, urged every fan matter, and Kev believes said fans will stop paying attention to the Billboard Charts with reverence going forward.

Kev believes the only ones who will care are the record label reps whose bonuses depend on Billboard chart placement!!!