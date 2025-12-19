TikTok Viral Group Boy Throb Addresses Haters, Give Update On 4th Member Darshan

Play video content TMZ.com

Not part of the Throb Mob yet? Buckle up, ’cause Boy Throb -- the TikTok viral boyband -- will soon have your hearts throbbing too ... but they want to make one thing crystal clear, telling TMZ they’re not satire ... even if the full group hasn’t hit the stage together just yet!

Three of the four Throbbers -- Evan Papier, Anthony Key and Zachary Sobania -- chatted with TMZ Thursday fresh out of a Chase Bank ... where they were trying to score a loan to cover visa costs to get their fourth member, Darshan Magdum, from India to the U.S. Yeah -- that’s one big indicator of just how serious they are.

Their infectious, high-energy hustle to get Darshan -- currently holding it down on Zoom -- over to the States has sent them rocketing to viral fame. And with Grammy dreams already locked in, the guys insist they’re built to last.

As for the haters? The guys had some words -- telling them to peep the harmonies, the vocals and the dance moves, stressing they "ain't playing" -- even giving us an epic performance of their original, catchy track, "Finger."

Hit play on the full clip -- the guys spill more on swatting away haters while chasing boyband glory, break down how it all started, and sound off on their rival group, the Shadow Baddies.