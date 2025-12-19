Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Charlamagne Tha God Extends iHeartMedia Tenure With $200 Million Deal

Charlamagne Tha God This 'Smart Hulk' Re-Ups With iHeartMedia ... For $200 Million!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
i heart media Charlamagne DJ Envy Loren LoRosa & Jess Hilarious
Getty/Everett Collection

Charlamagne Tha God is here to stay at "The Breakfast Club" and iHeartMedia, despite hater reports ... the radio czar just signed a new $200 million deal with iHeartMedia!!!

Much speculation surrounded Charlamagne's status with iHeart in the wake of the shake-ups at Hot 97, which led to the departure of Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and a few others.

However, Charlamagne broke the news through Forbes on Friday, expressing his desire to expand his Black Effect network into the "BET" of podcasting!!!

Charlamagne compared himself to Marvel's "Smart Hulk" in the Forbes interview ... "When Bruce Banner learns how to combine himself with The Incredible Hulk, he's Smart Hulk. I'm Lenard McKelvey. Charlamagne is now an extension of that."

The announcement caps off a HUGE week for Charlamagne's 'Breakfast Club' team of DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa -- they inked a Netflix deal earlier this week!!!

Blogger Tasha K claimed her sources informed her Charlamage wasn't renewing with iHeart because of his political views and several others speculated as well ... LOUD AND WRONG!!!

