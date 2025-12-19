Charlamagne Tha God Extends iHeartMedia Tenure With $200 Million Deal

Charlamagne Tha God is here to stay at "The Breakfast Club" and iHeartMedia, despite hater reports ... the radio czar just signed a new $200 million deal with iHeartMedia!!!

Much speculation surrounded Charlamagne's status with iHeart in the wake of the shake-ups at Hot 97, which led to the departure of Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and a few others.

“I’m like Smart Hulk,” @cthagod says. “When Bruce Banner learns how to combine himself with The Incredible Hulk, he’s Smart Hulk. I’m Lenard McKelvey. Charlamagne is now an extension of that.”



Inside Charlamagne’s $200 Million deal with iHeartMedia. https://t.co/mTsswphXCZ pic.twitter.com/WmvY5bVL7K — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) December 19, 2025 @JabariJYoung

However, Charlamagne broke the news through Forbes on Friday, expressing his desire to expand his Black Effect network into the "BET" of podcasting!!!

Charlamagne compared himself to Marvel's "Smart Hulk" in the Forbes interview ... "When Bruce Banner learns how to combine himself with The Incredible Hulk, he's Smart Hulk. I'm Lenard McKelvey. Charlamagne is now an extension of that."

We’re inc Incredibly excited to announce The Breakfast Club’s new exclusive partnership with iHeartMedia and Netflix 🎬✨ Starting early 2026, Netflix will be the exclusive home for video episodes, expanding its global reach. Big moves. Bigger culture 📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/IGNzjLVg9h — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) December 16, 2025 @breakfastclubam

The announcement caps off a HUGE week for Charlamagne's 'Breakfast Club' team of DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa -- they inked a Netflix deal earlier this week!!!