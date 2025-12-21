Singer Jourdin Pauline Accuses Cyberbullies of Mocking Sister's Death

Jourdin Pauline says she's stepping back from social media because of relentless cyberbullying ... posting a concerning message that also accuses people online of talking disrespectfully about her late sister.

Here's the deal ... the singer and influencer has recently made waves online after she accused Tylil James -- a member of the content creation collective Clover House -- of sexual assault. James categorically denied the claims ... and suggested he has evidence which will disprove Pauline's allegations. Fans of his immediately jumped to his defense ... and Pauline says they've taken to attacking her online.

Pauline wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the online hate has impacted her mental health ... and she's getting off social platforms to get away from the "lies, threats, and dehumanizing comments" about her.

While social media's temporary, Pauline writes in her post that her music and legacy will live on ... and by getting offline, she can pour more time and energy into those pursuits.

Jourdin then addresses negative comments made toward her mother and deceased sister ... especially videos she claims she's seen about her sister's death.

She writes, "Do not speak on [my sister]. You don't know her and you don't know her story and she's not here to defend herself. I try to use my voice as much as I can, but it's time for me to close this chapter."

Pauline continues, "Only God knows what I'm feeling, and I'm deciding to not feel this pain anymore and finally be with God I promise my spirit my music and my art will do the living for me. God bless everyone goodbye and farewell."