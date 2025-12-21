Kyle Chrisley Arrested in Tennessee on Assault Charges

Kyle Chrisley, the son of "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, has been arrested in Tennessee on an array of charges -- including assault.

He was picked up by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Saturday night around 7 PM, and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center later that night, TMZ has learned. His charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, 3 charges for assaulting a first responder, and resisting arrest.

He also has 3 charges for retaliation for past actions, which means he may have harmed or threatened an individual in connection to their former actions against him. The sheriff's office was unable to share further details about the exact circumstances of his charges.

This is not Kyle's first run-in with the law -- he was cuffed by police just over a year ago for aggravated assault -- though he has since sued Rutherford County and two sheriff deputies for a reported $1.7 million for what he argues was an unfair arrest.

TMZ has reached out to his attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.